Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Frenchie threatens to self-evict







We’ve reached another point in the cycle of a Big Brother player who knows that they’re probably going home — threatening to pick up their ball and go home.

This time around, we’re putting our focus over on Frenchie. Last night, he made it clear to Derek F. that he is thinking about walking away from the game, and there are a few different reasons for that. For starters, there’s probably an ego part of him that would rather take himself out than being evicted from the game. Also, he’s thinking a lot about his kids and is worried that he’d be stuck in sequester for a few weeks waiting for a possible Battle Back.

While Frenchie may not know it, we’ve reported already that the odds of there being a Battle Back this season are slim to none. There’s just no real incentive for the show to risk anything with the Delta variant of the virus out there. We’ve wondered if Frenchie threatening to quit is just another ploy by him to get sympathy from the houseguests, but we don’t think it’s going to work.

Of course on one level we appreciate how hard he’s played during his time in the house — it’s better to have that than someone doing nothing in the game at all. However, Frenchie has come across as inauthentic, hypocritical, and even dishonest to the other players in the game; he’s bought so little goodwill that there’s no chance he will garner any sympathy. Instead, he’s in a position now where everyone else may just think he is fishing for air time.

Frenchie hasn’t actually quit the game yet — and to be honest, we’d be shocked if he truly did.

