Yellowstone season 4 spoilers: A new source of conflict around the ranch







When Yellowstone season 4 does premiere on the Paramount Network later this year, the Duttons will have their work cut out for them. That much is clear.

First and foremost, there are questions surrounding whether or not they will survive. We know that Beth, Kayce, and John are all facing various degrees of danger leading into the premiere — we certainly cross our fingers that they make it, but there is no guarantee of that.

So what about what’s coming on the other side of that cliffhanger? We know that there are an abundance of threats hitting the ranch at once. First and foremost, you’ve got Market Equities and their whole organization bearing down on the crew. Then, you’ve got potentially Jamie Dutton’s biological father, Jamie himself, potentially those bikers from last season if they ever come back, and then also any new threats that could be coming in.

We also wonder about the role of Piper Perabo on the upcoming season. It’s already been announced that she will be playing a protestor from Portland, someone who is opposed to the state-funded police force that works to protect the industrialized farming and killing of livestock. How does she fit into the tapestry here? While she’s not a Big Bad by any means, we do wonder if she could put undue attention on the ranch, or at least be exploited by Market Equities so that they can generate headlines around her cause.

As for why Taylor Sheridan and Yellowstone would want so many threats out there all at once, the easiest explanation we can give is this: It allows for there to be more mystery as to what’s around every corner. Don’t you want to keep your viewers guessing? This way, you never know what is coming around the corner…

What do you think the main focus is going to be throughout Yellowstone season 4?

