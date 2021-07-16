Yellowstone season 4: When to look for premiere date news, new trailer







At some point between now and this fall, the Paramount Network will need to announce a Yellowstone season 4 premiere date. With how important a property this is for them, it’s not something they will spring on anyone at the last minute.

This now brings us to the next important question at the top of our mind: When exactly should we expect said news? Rest assured, there’s a spot when it would make perfect sense for the news to come out.

If there is one thing that we know about the network already, it’s that they absolutely love to air marathons of this show. They do it at just about every possible occasion! They did this on Memorial Day and on the Fourth of July — and it makes sense that they would do so again the next time a three-day weekend rolls around. We’re of course talking here about Labor Day.

When Yellowstone announced the fall return date alongside their first teaser, they did so leading into their Fourth of July marathon — which made a lot of sense, as it allowed them to hype up the show’s future while those episodes are airing. If they opt for a Labor Day marathon, we would assume they’d want to do something similar all over again. Rumor has it the show would be coming back in early November, and that would give them a couple of months to build up buzz leading into the big return. There’s probably no better time for them to announce the date; after all, there is no other three-day weekend anywhere near as notable over the course of late September or October.

Do you think it makes sense to announce a Yellowstone season 4 premiere date around Labor Day?

