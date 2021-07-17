Power Book III: Raising Kanan spoilers: Are some surprises ahead?







We’re almost to the premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz this weekend, and we’re feeling already like great stuff is ahead! There’s a lot of positive buzz about the prequel already, and not just because this is the Power universe. It’s a chance to view the totality of the journey of Kanan Stark, a man who was not always so brutal and dangerous. He had a softer, more vulnerable side, so what made him this way? Was there another path for him to take?

Beyond just that, there’s another big question to wonder here, as well: Are there some other ways that the series could surprise you moving forward?

Based on some early indications that we have, it does look as though Raising Kanan is still going to find a way to surprise us. Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is just a small piece of what creator Sascha Penn has to say about that, and also why longtime fans of the franchise should watch:

I think Power fans should check out Raising Kanan because it very much has the DNA of the original Power that they love so much. I think Kanan is a character that everyone either loved or hated, and here’s this opportunity to go back in time and see where that character came from, how he came into being, who he loved, and who he lost. You don’t have to have watched Power to have that same experience, but if you have, you’re in for a pretty great ride. You may know how it ends, but you have no idea where it began or where it goes.

Our hope still remains that a character from Raising Kanan could turn up on one of the other shows within the Power universe, but we’ll just have to wait and see if that happens!

What do you think we're going to get on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 1?

