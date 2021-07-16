Power Book III: Raising Kanan spoilers: What’s at the heart of the story?







The premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a mere matter of days away now, and you gotta know there are reasons aplenty for excitement. This is our first dive back into the Power world since the finale of Book II: Ghost earlier this year, and it’s the only origin story we’ve really got coming.

What makes this origin story all the more intriguing? It’s the tale of Kanan Stark, arguably the most mysterious person within the entire universe. We know how tough and dangerous he was in the present, but he was never all that willing to talk about his past.

One of our hopes for a long time with Raising Kanan has been that over the course of it, we’ll actually learn more about why Kanan became the person he was prior to his death. Luckily, it does seem like that is a main focus for the writers behind the scenes. In a new interview with Digital Spy, executive producer 50 Cent describes it as follows:

“The whole rollercoaster ride of experiences for him, the levels of things that happen, the events that happen throughout the series – it’s as high as Power, the initial project. So I think that it’s pretty interesting to have it be that intense when he’s 15.

“You have Ghost and Tommy, these [grown] men, involved in that actual lifestyle. The intensity level is that high for Kanan all the way through it. And I think when you see the innocence, initially, like that’s what it is… it’s the loss of innocence.”

Because of what he is saying here, there is a pretty heartbreaking nature to Raising Kanan as a series. Kanan is going to be this character who never really has a chance to be normal. He may want it at a certain point in his youth, but society will decide that it’s just not in the cards for him.

