Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 2 photo: A seat at the table







In just over 24 hours Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 2 is poised to arrive on TNT — are you ready for what’s coming alongside that?

As we prepare for this episode to arrive, we know that one of the big questions left is how the Cody Boys are going to move forward following the death of Smurf — it could cause them to look at various sides of themselves. We know that the likes J, Deran, Pope, and Craig are more than fine to finish off jobs in the streets, but that’s not the only responsibility that they have in front of them now!

For a little bit more on this very thing, all you need to do is check out the photo below for tomorrow’s new episode on TNT. In this, you can see J, Deran, and Pope all sitting down for some sort of important meeting. Could this be about a new contact, or getting more info on Smurf’s estate? It’s clear that the three are trying to look at least reasonably impressive — after all, J is wearing a tie! They’re trying to show that they can be taken seriously and aren’t there to be super-intimidating on the surface.

Still, there could be a few surprises sprinkled into this scene … and almost any others featuring these characters. We don’t imagine that the story of season 5 is going to move in all that much of a straight line. If this meeting doesn’t go as planned, would you be shocked if these guys opted for a more forceful approach? We wouldn’t be…

What do you want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 2?

