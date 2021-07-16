NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 starts filming with Eric Christian Olsen, cast







For everyone out there excited for NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 to officially premiere, note that we’re a step closer now!

In a new post on Eric Christian Olsen’s Instagram Stories, you can actually see that yesterday was the first day of filming on the new season. Interestingly the show kicked off the same exact day as NCIS proper, which doesn’t always happen. There are a lot of new stories being crafted and while there isn’t a lot known about them yet, change could be a big part of the equation this go-around.

The most obvious thing that will be different about the new season is the absence of Barrett Foa and Renee Felice Smith. The characters of Eric and Nell left at the end of season 12, but it feels like the writers have been preparing for their exits for a while now. Gerald McRaney is technically the only new regular moving forward, and we’re not sure they will cast anyone else. Instead, we imagine that the writers are going to lean more on the people they have — that means more story for folks like Rountree and Fatima in particular, who can be utilized more than they were through much of last year.

Speaking of Rountree, you can also see a new video from Caleb Castille’s Instagram below of him back on the set of the show. If you are looking for BTS teases throughout production, he’s probably the best source that you have. He’s always been kind to share little things along the way.

NCIS: LA will return to CBS in October, and it will continue to be in the 9:00 p.m. Sunday timeslot. While there are some changes coming, at least take comfort that this part of the equation is staying the same.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13?

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13?

