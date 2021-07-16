Chesapeake Shores season 5 trailer addresses Trace’s departure







We’ve known for a while that Chesapeake Shores season 5 was going to be the final one for Jesse Metcalfe as a major cast member. Yet, the Hallmark Channel opted not to directly address it for a good while.

Today, a lot of that changes. The video below gives you the best sense we’ve had so far at what is coming in this final season, and it kicks off with a reminder that Trace is saying goodbye. Abby struggles with his departure, especially since she was the major reason why he stayed so long in the first place.

With the exit of Trace in mind, the question now becomes what the show opts to do from here. We do think there’s an option where the writers eventually set up a love interest for Abby, but we don’t want to see the series become When Calls the Heart 2.0 where there are multiple stories and it takes forever to get an answer. We’d rather just meet one love interest soon and watch the two develop chemistry over time.

As for how hard Chesapeake Shores will be hit overall by the departure of Trace, there’s no denying that it could put a dent in the ratings. Yet, we’re crossing our fingers that it won’t be enough to cause any sort of long-term damage here. Remember that Hallmark Channel recently canceled one of their other long-running shows in Good Witch, and we don’t want to see something similar happen here. Some of the things that Chesapeake Shores can offer us long-term are escapism, heartfelt stories, and a little bit of romance. We don’t want to see it derailed and end now, right at the time when a major cast member is saying goodbye. That shouldn’t be its legacy.

Remember that the season 5 premiere is set to arrive on the network next month.

