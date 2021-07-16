Dr. Death season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock? The latest







After the big premiere today on Peacock, can you expect a Dr. Death season 2 renewal? Or, are we already at the end of the road?

There are a number of different things to talk through here, but we should kick things off with the facts: There are no plans for more of this series. Why is that? Fundamentally, it’s because there were never any plans for more from the start. The true-crime project was always meant as a limited series, which makes sense given that it is based on events with a defined beginning, middle, and end.

In creating this project in the first place, it’s our feeling that Peacock wanted to get in on a genre that is fiercely popular elsewhere. We’ve seen true-crime shows absolutely dominate in places like Netflix, and they are still looking for a few more original hits. We think at the moment, most people think about Peacock in terms of their catalog of NBCUniversal shows like The Office — they don’t often go to some of their original programming. It remains to be seen just how popular Dr. Death will end up being for them, but they’ll probably have an extra-close watch on its performance over the next few weeks.

The best thing that we can hope for when it comes to the future of Dr. Death over the next few weeks is that it inspires a lot of other shows within this genre to come on Peacock down the road. We’d love for them to develop a devoted following here so they can be bold with some additional projects. Also, limited series do often enable streaming services/networks to attract some big names — this show in particular has Alec Baldwin, Joshua Jackson, and many other familiar faces behind the scenes.

