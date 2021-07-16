grown-ish season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Finally, back to school







When grown-ish season 4 episode 3 arrives on Freeform next year, many characters will be arriving to a different world. The show is taking place a little bit in the past year, as tonight’s episode brought us up to the onset of the global health crisis.

There were probably a lot of people out there wondering how the show was going to incorporate this into the story — heck, there were probably some people who didn’t want them to include it at all. We know that there is a lot of pandemic burnout out there but at the same time, it’s a huge part of how all of us are living! This is a show that has never shied away from big issues, even if they do try to be funny along the way and bring a lot of different stuff to the table. There aren’t many other series out there showing how people in college are dealing with this sort of issue, so we’re pretty excited to check things out.

Now, let’s get to the story of episode 3 in particular. Below, you can see the full grown-ish season 4 episode 3 synopsis:

The gang finally return to Cal U after a global pandemic stalls their senior year. In order to graduate, Zoey needs to secure an internship and must face Rochelle in the process.

One of the things that is probably important to some of the writers here is that they continue to show these characters living. There may be some changes due to how they live, but we don’t suddenly think that grown-ish is going to fundamentally change the sort of show that it is now.

Related – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to grown-ish right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to grown-ish season 4 episode 3?

How do you think the virus is going to factor into the story of senior year? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







