Never Have I Ever season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following today's big premiere on Netflix, should you expect a Never Have I Ever season 3 renewal? Or, is it more likely that the show gets canceled? We of course have a number of things to break down within this piece!

Let’s kick things off with what we know at the moment, which unfortunately isn’t all that much. The show has not been officially renewed as of yet, even if we are very much optimistic that it will be. This is the sort of series that Netflix really should covet, one that is heartfelt, topical, but also funny. It features a talented and diverse cast, and you’re getting to see stories told here that don’t really exist in a lot of other places at the moment.

On paper, everything is lining up for Netflix to renew the show — the only thing that concerns us is that this is Netflix we are talking about here! Over the years, we’ve seen the streaming service make a number of controversial decisions on a number of different shows. They recently canceled a flurry of comedies including The Crew and Country Comfort, and we can’t forget about them ending One Day at a Time and also Santa Clarita Diet, two popular comedies that still didn’t meet what the streaming service determines as satisfactory performance. Because they don’t release their numbers publicly, it’s harder to actually know how a show is doing.

The best thing to hope for here is that Never Have I Ever can rely on its wave of positive attention to court new viewers — if it’s established base shows up that’s great, but you always want to be looking and hoping that more people will discover you. It’s one of the things that is so essential to the Netflix platform as a whole.

