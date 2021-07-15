Walker episode 17 spoilers: What lies ahead in ‘Dig’?







Do you want to get a sense of what’s coming on Walker episode 17? We are getting closer and closer to the end of the season and of course, that’s going to lead to more dangerous cases. Both Walker and Micki both are going to have their work cut out for them on a story entitled “Dig,” one that revolves around a bomb threat and some other significant obstacles that could be coming from every direction.

Will there be some romance in here? Sure, and there’s also going to be a fun little connection to Jared Padalecki’s past — his former Supernatural colleague Richard Speight Jr. is behind the scenes here as a director!

For a few more details on what to expect, just take a look at the Walker episode 17 synopsis right now:

“SUPERNATURAL’S” RICHARD SPEIGHT JR. DIRECTS – Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Micki (Lindsey Morgan) investigate a bomb threat at the school that targeted Liam (Keegan Allen) and Stan (guest star Jeffrey Nordling). Abeline (Molly Hagan) and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) plan a vow renewal, and Trey’s (Jeff Pierre) mother (guest star Schelle Purcell) comes for a visit. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke (#117). Original airdate 7/22/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

There’s one bit of scheduling news that we should also get into here — after this episode, there’s a reasonably good chance that the series will go on a brief hiatus. What’s the reason for that? It has every bit to do with the Olympics coming at the end of the month. Rest assured, though, that season 1 will ultimately wrap in August.

