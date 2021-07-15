Gossip Girl episode 3 spoilers: The school gets a little desperate







Next week on HBO Max you’re going to see Gossip Girl episode 3, and it’s going to be clear already that the persona is getting under people’s skin. That shouldn’t come as too big of a shock, given that this was the original goal, right? This version of the show is almost a revenge plot for the teachers involved, tired of being mistreated and wanting to take the power of the students down a peg.

Of course, just because a select few teachers are down with this devious plot doesn’t mean the rest of the school is. As a matter of fact, a big part of this upcoming episode could revolve around seeing higher-ups do whatever they can in order to learn the truth. Whether or not they are able to do that, though, remains very much a mystery.

Want to get a few more details? Then be sure to check out the full Gossip Girl episode 3 synopsis below:

While the school takes drastic measures to smoke out Gossip Girl’s identity, a blind item threatens to put an end to a Constance couple. Max (Thomas Doherty) pushes Julien (Jordan Alexander) to explore life outside her comfort zone, prompting both teens to uncover shocking family secrets. Zoya (Whitney Peak) turns to an unlikely ally for help fitting in.

We think that family secrets are going to be a huge part of most of this season, mostly because things have been set up that way from the start with Zoya and Julien. It does feel like we’re in the early days of knowing what this show can be, and it’s our hope that the writers put a lot of their focus coming up on fleshing out some of their younger characters. We still need to learn more about them and understand what makes them tick.

