iCarly revival renewed for season 2 by Paramount+







Paramount+ didn’t need to see the iCarly revival make it to the end of its season before deciding on its future. After all, today they officially confirmed that the Miranda Cosgrove series will be coming back for more!

We can’t say that we’re altogether surprised about this at all. The launch of this show appeared to be incredibly successful for the streaming service, and following the rebrand they need to make sure that they have as many big-ticket programs as possible. We tend to think that this one fits the bill. We’re talking here, after all, about a new version of a beloved Nickelodeon comedy, and one that actually made the move of trying to age up with its audience. It isn’t pretending that this show is just for kids anymore and they showed that from the very beginning.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the plan for now seems to be to have the new season of iCarly film at some point in the fall, which makes a premiere date some point in 2022 very-much possible. The big priority here needs to be making sure that the show continues to innovate; there have been some laughs in the revival so far, but we’d like to see them get a little bit bolder with some of their storylines. So far, we’ve seen a lot of one-off episodes and we would be interested in having the show expand a little bit beyond that.

There are still some episodes left for iCarly season 1, so don’t take this renewal news as a sign that we’re at the finale yet. Instead, it’s just a reminder that Paramount+ has some more great stuff on the pipeline, and we’re just having to wait around to get to all of it.

