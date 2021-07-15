MasterChef Legends episode 8 preview: Jonathan Waxman’s mystery box







As we move ahead towards MasterChef Legends episode 8, we have to first say goodbye to our most-recent eliminated home cook. We feel for Miles Gateff! It’s hard to go out right before the top ten, and we were personally rooting for him. We have a YouTube channel here that we spend a lot of time on, so we rooted for him in solidarity! Also, we’re gamers around these parts — he may very well be the most relatable contestant of the season.

The show must go on, though, and next week we’re seeing the return of a longtime MasterChef staple in the Mystery Box. Sure, it wasn’t gone for long, but it’s always kind of fun to see the home cooks’ creativity with it. Jonathan Waxman is going to be the Legend entering the kitchen this time around, and the episode 8 synopsis gives you a clue of what’s coming:

The top 10 home cooks take on a Californian mystery box challenge; guest judge Jonathan Waxman.

So what is a Californian mystery box challenge? That’s a good question. “Californian food” can mean a lot of different things — it’s associated with avocados, fish tacos, or Mexican food at times, but we tend to think of fresh, healthy ingredients by and large — and a lot of stuff tied to the sea. We’ll see how things turn out, since this could prove to be one of the most fascinating challenges this season!

Since we are moving into the Top Ten now, we also tend to think that everyone is going to have that additional fire in their belly to succeed. You know that you’re not that far away from the finale at this point! You have to lock in and remember that everyone left is really great. One small mistake could send you packing.

