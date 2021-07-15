The Hills: New Beginnings season 2 episode 10 spoilers:







Want to get a good sense of what’s next on The Hills: New Beginnings season 2 episode 10? Prepare for some more huge decisions — plus, some advancement in some significant relationships. Kaitlynn will be making a very important choice when it comes to her future, whereas Heidi and Spencer continue a few of their money woes.

For a few more details on what’s coming, we suggest that you check out the full The Hills: New Beginnings season 2 episode 10 synopsis:

Kaitlynn’s decision to move in with her boyfriend leaves everyone wondering what’s really going on. Heidi & Spencer worry about the future of their business. Brandon starts to reevaluate his relationship, while Audrina gets a wake-up call about Brody.

In the end, The Hills: New Beginnings is going to continue to push forward and tell stories that are somehow relatable — despite the lavish locations that this show often uses. These people do have similar struggles to a lot of people out there, even if they have a nice cushion to back them up at times whether that be money or connections.

Out of all of these stories, the one that perhaps intrigues us the most is the status of Audrina and Brody. We’ve known the two of them in the reality-TV sense for so long and unlike Spencer and Heidi, there’s not a sense of being settled here. There continues to be that question as to whether or not things could change at any given moment. There’s something exciting about that, but also nerve-wrecking for those who have been following the two of them all season.

Let’s just see where things go from here, shall we? We know that there are still a lot of chances moving forward to see everything evolve in unexpected ways…

