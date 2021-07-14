NCIS season 19 filming: How soon is the cast back to work?







For all lovers of NCIS, the start of season 19 will be here sooner than you’d think. How about tomorrow, to be specific?

In a new post on Twitter, series star Brian Dietzen (Jimmy Palmer) officially confirmed that the cast starts up work on July 15 — that means that there will hopefully be some more great stuff to discuss sooner rather than later.

Of course, it is ALSO important to point out that the cast and crew starting production does not automatically mean that filming is underway — the first day of work could be some sort of table read or some other pre-production measures. Even when filming starts, there is no guarantee information will start to come out publicly. It’s all a matter of when they want to release information and when.

One thing that is definitely clear already, though, is that season 19 is the most mysterious in the history of the franchise. Mark Harmon won’t be in every episode, so will the show be able to recover from that? Will new series regular Gary Cole be able to keep viewers on board? We’re also losing Emily Wickersham altogether, so that means that two prominent cast members are gone and there are parts of it that could have a different look and feel.

Remember that earlier this week, CBS revealed that NCIS season 19 will be back on Monday, September 20. We imagine that earlier on in that month, some of the first video footage will start to surface!

