NCIS season 19, Blue Bloods season 12 premiere dates revealed!







For everyone out there excited to learn more about when NCIS season 19 or Blue Bloods season 12 are premiering, we’ve finally got the info! Today, CBS confirmed the start dates for a lot of their shows on the fall schedule, and it’s a little more scattered than we’re used to.

Typically, CBS has a tendency to kick off the bulk of their shows all in the same week. That’s not happening this time around — we’re scattered over the course of a few, and there are some interesting things to take away from this.

If you want to watch our review for the NCIS season 18 finale, you can do that in the video below! Why not also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube, while you’re at it? We have all sorts of great NCIS coverage there plus reviews of Animal Kingdom, American Horror Stories, and more.

Without further ado, though, let’s dive into these dates — remember that all times mentioned here are Eastern.

Monday, September 20

8:00 – The Neighborhood

8:30 – Bob Hearts Abishola

9:00 – NCIS (new time)

10:00 – NCIS: Hawaii (new series)

Tuesday, September 21

8:00 – FBI (new time)

9:00 – FBI: Most Wanted

10:00 – FBI: International (new series)

Note that the following week on September 28, two timeslots will switch for the remainder of the season — FBI: Most Wanted will air at 10:00 while FBI: International will move to 9:00. The premiere timeslots are for continuity purposes, as there is going to be an epic crossover event kicking things off.

Wednesday, September 22

8:00 – Survivor 41 (two hours)

Friday, October 1

8:00 – SWAT (new time)

9:00 – Magnum PI

10:00 – Blue Bloods

Wednesday, October 6

9:00 – Tough as Nails (new timeslot)

10:00 – CSI: Vegas (“new” series)

Thursday, October 7

8:00 – Young Sheldon

8:30 – United States of Al

9:00 – Ghosts (new comedy)

9:30 – B Positive

10:00 – Bull (new timeslot)

Sunday, October 10

8:00 – The Equalizer

9:00 – NCIS: Los Angeles

10:00 – SEAL Team

SEAL Team will only air the first few episodes of its season on CBS; after that, it will move to Paramount+ and SWAT will shift over to its Sunday timeslot.

Friday, October 22

8:00 – The Activist (new series)

Related – Check out some other updates right away on NCIS and what the future should hold

What do you want to see on NCIS season 19, Blue Bloods season 12, and many of these other CBS shows this fall?

Let us know your early expectations in the comments! (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







