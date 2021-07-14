In the Dark season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Murphy looks for help







Next week on In the Dark season 3 episode 5, Murphy is still going to need some extra help. For most of the season she’s been isolated and/or on the run, so are things going to be getting better soon?

Well, things aren’t looking so hot at the moment. Instead, the next new episode (entitled “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles”) suggests that we’re going to see her going to great lengths to find safety. Think about the story of that movie! It’s literally about traveling by whatever means necessary. Here, Perry Mattfeld’s character will realize that she needs a little more help, so what is she going to do in order to make that happen? What could be standing against her? There’s a lot to contemplate here…

Below, we have the full In the Dark season 3 episode 5 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

WHO IS RUNNING THIS SHOW? – Muphy (Perry Mattfeld) reaches out to an unlikely source for help in getting to Jess (Brooke Markham) but when Trey (guest star Dewshane Williams) makes other plans, the whole thing blows up in their faces. Also starring Morgan Krantz, Keston John, Casey Deidrick, Theodore Bhat and Matt Murray. The episode was directed by Annie Bradley and written by Corinne Kingsbury & Anna Fisher (305). Original Airdate 7/21/2021

There’s one other thing schedule-wise that should be pointed out now. After we get to the end of this episode, you probably will be waiting for a little while to see what’s next. What’s the reason for that? It mostly has to do with the Olympics! The CW smartly doesn’t want to air their programming against the Tokyo Games, so you should prepare for the next new episode to not come out until we get around to the second week of August.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to In the Dark right now

What do you most want to see on In the Dark season 3 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates on the show that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







