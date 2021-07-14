Kung Fu episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Prepare for ‘Transformation’







Are you curious to learn a little bit more about Kung Fu episode 13? We should start off here by noting this: It’s the season finale! Everything we’ve seen with Nicky and the forge all season is leading to this — an opportunity to open it up, and of course a dramatic showdown like no other.

When you think about the action/drama genres that the show inhabits, producers likely know to save the best for last. We’ve seen that time and time again, and it’s one of those traditions we hope never grows old. Who doesn’t want to see a huge fight scene close to the end here?

For a few more specifics on the story, go ahead and view the full Kung Fu finale synopsis:

THE KEY TO THE FORGE – In the explosive season finale, Nicky (Olivia Liang) learns what is needed to open the forge. Meanwhile, an emergency at home threatens to derail Althea (Shannon Dang) and Dennis'(Tony Chung) tea ceremony. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse and Vanessa Kai also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Christina M. Kim & Robert Berens (#113). Original airdate 7/21/2021. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

By the end of this episode, we’re very much expecting some sort of big-time cliffhanger; it’d be rather strange if we didn’t see that! Remember that this is a show that is already renewed for a season 2, and it needs to find a way to keep its momentum. It’s already been one of the steadier performers for the network, so the best thing that it can do is find a way to keep that going.

