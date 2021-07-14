The Blacklist season 9: Will Reddington’s letter loom large?







The unfortunate news about The Blacklist season 9 is clear at the moment: We’re going to be waiting a while for it still. How long? Think in terms of from now until late September or October at the earliest … but that does give us space to talk about a number of different things.

For the sake of this article, what we want to talk about here is rather simple: The infamous letter that Reddington left for Liz.

During the season 8 finale, we learned that James Spader’s character wanted Liz to have it, but only after she killed him. This was supposedly a record of who he actually was, and it was rather cruel for him to hide this if he was Liz’s biological mother or father. Basically, he’s forcing her to kill him before she finds out some gut-wrenching secret. How could she live with herself after the fact?

The only way that Reddington’s behavior could make some sense is if there’s another twist here — take, for example, that he actually wasn’t a parent and the letter would tie things together in a way that makes sense. We understand that it may be a moot point given that Liz is now dead, but now much could this weigh on Reddington moving forward? If Liz never truly saw the letter (it’s possible that Dembe showed it to her), isn’t that something that could haunt him?

We’re not sure how much Reddington’s identity will be the focus of season 9, but right now, that could be beside the point — instead, we could see a story more about the consequences of him keeping the secret past the moment of Liz Keen’s death.

