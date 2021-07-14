The Challenge season 37 trailer, premiere date: ‘Spies, Lies, and Allies’







The Challenge season 37 is going to be airing on MTV on Wednesday, August 11 — why not take a larger look at what to expect?

Today, the network revealed a first look at some of the action that is coming, alongside the subtitle of Spies, Lies, and Allies. Does anyone else not love the title here at all? It feels far too bulky, and it’s a lot like Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, easily one of the worst names that this franchise ever had.

Speaking of Survivor, there is a significant amount of representation from the CBS juggernaut on this show! Two former winners in Michele Fitzgerald (Kaoh Rong) and Tommy Sheehan (Island of the Idols) are on this season, and there’s also an appearance from two-time player Michaela Bradshaw. There are also contestants from multiple overseas Survivor shows plus variations of Love Island and Big Brother.

Oh, and of course there are a ton of familiar faces. No offense to Kaycee, Josh, and Fessy, but do we really need to see these three all over again? What are they bringing to the table that we haven’t seen before? There are a number of other longtime players taking part here including Nany, CT, Aneesa, and Cory — we understand the idea of familiarity. We’re just happy that the producers mixed in a number of newcomers this time around from all over the globe.

For a few more details on the season, check out the official description via MTV:

“Set in the picturesque Mediterranean coast of Croatia, elite U.S. Agents join forces with an assortment of International Operatives, all armed with killer competitive instincts … With the assignment constantly evolving, these agents will be tested both mentally and physically to win their share of $1M in this epic new chapter of The Challenge spy games.”

