Dexter season 9 spoilers: Jennifer Carpenter reportedly on board!







It’s long been speculated that Jennifer Carpenter would be a part of the Dexter season 9 revival — isn’t it nice to have that confirmed now?

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, the one-time series regular is going to be a part of the upcoming iteration of the Showtime drama. With that being said, we of course have HUGE questions about how this is going to happen.

The largest question mark when it comes to Carpenter’s participation is how she’ll turn up — Deb died in the series finale and based on what we’ve heard, Clyde Phillips is not going to toss that ending (controversial as it may be) in the nearest dumpster. The prevailing theory has to be that the character will be a conscience for Dexter Morgan much in the way that his father Harry was during the first eight seasons — maybe the two will take on the role together! Deb learned the truth about her brother in the later seasons of the original show, so she can speak to some of his darker impulses and that “Dark Passenger” that haunts so many of his actions.

We know that the new season is going to be coming your way this fall, so that’s something substantial to go ahead and anticipate. At this point, it’s pretty hard not to be thoroughly excited over what could be coming up next.

One other familiar face

It’s been confirmed already that John Lithgow will also be back as the Trinity Killer, though it looks like that’s a small cameo. Here’s to hoping that Carpenter’s role is more substantial…

What do you think we’re going to see from Jennifer Carpenter on the Dexter season 9 revival?

