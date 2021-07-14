Loki season 2 renewal confirmed during finale end credits







Here’s some news that we certainly did not expect today, but are very happy to report: A Loki season 2 is coming to Disney+!

At the end of the season 1 finale credits, the streaming service confirmed that they are bringing the Tom Hiddleton series back for more. This marks the first time that an MCU – Disney+ series has gotten an official renewal, and we almost wondered if this was instead meant to just be a bridge between movies like the upcoming Thor and Doctor Strange titles. That’s not exactly the case.

So as exciting as this is, let’s just remember that renewals are not going to be a priority for every single Marvel show across the map. There’s pretty much a 0% chance that there will be a season 2 of WandaVision, as Elizabeth Olsen herself has confirmed on a number of different occasions already. Meanwhile, we’ve also heard little to confirm that more of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is coming at the moment, though we do tend to think that we’ll see more of those characters eventually in some shape or form.

Loki has shown itself to be an enormous, runaway success for Disney+, generating a great deal of attention and also some of the biggest numbers that we have seen to date on the streaming service. It’s our hope that a season 2 will do the same, even if it remains clear at the moment that we’re going to be waiting a good while in order to see it. The earliest we could see new episodes is in 2022, but it would be reckless for us to come up with some specific timetable when it comes to that at the moment. Instead, we’re better off taking more of a wait-and-see approach.

Also, why not relish some of the good stuff that we have right now?

Related – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to Loki right now

What do you think about Loki being renewed for a season 2 at Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other insight when it comes to the series. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







