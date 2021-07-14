America’s Got Talent: Sarah Potenza of The Voice auditions!







On tonight’s America’s Got Talent you had a chance to see another familiar face in Sarah Potenza — or at least if you are a fan of The Voice.

Sarah appeared previously more than five years ago on the NBC hit, and she is the second known singer on America’s Got Talent this year with a history over there. (Remember Brooke Simpson also made it far on that show.) Why do this show now? It’s a chance for her to show more of who she is as an artist — she found a song that was perfect for her and spun it around for herself. Her stage presence was undeniable and there was SO much character in her voice. She also just seemed so grateful to be there and we tend to think that matters.

Is Sarah going to be a real contender? That’s an interesting question. We do think a lot of people out there are going to like her! She’s got a big personality and her love for things that are bold and glittery is kinda fun. We don’t like singers who come out and feel the same as everyone else; we want people to stand out for weeks and months after the fact.

If there is one issue that we have with the audition, it’s more with the show itself. It’s always weird to see auditions by someone with a TV history and then AGT acts like it never happened. We understand that not everyone watches The Voice, but it’s on the same network! Maybe they’re just afraid of people think that someone like her doesn’t deserve another chance, largely because she has performed elsewhere.

If you haven’t seen Sarah’s audition as of yet, we suggest you do that below…

