The Haves and the Have Nots season 8 episode 16 spoilers: Series finale







Next week on The Haves and the Have Nots season 8 episode 16, the end of the road is here — be prepared for the series finale.

Unfortunately, this is not something that the folks at OWN are spoiling too much in advance. There is no clear synopsis for what is coming up next but title-wise, we know this installment is entitled “Dark Intentions.” Given the frequency for twists and turns on this show, can you be that shocked that this is how we go out? The content and the story of these families ultimately matters more than anything; let’s just hope that there’s an ending that makes some sense and pays off the past several years. This is one of those shows that could’ve gone on forever; it’s a flagship for OWN and has been from the beginning. It’s going to be weird not having it around anymore.

What we can go ahead and tell you is that on the other side of the series finale, you are going to have a chance to check out a reunion! The cast will reconvene on July 27 and during that special, we’ll hear more about what made this show what it was for so many years. It’s a nice way to reflect on everything that we’ve seen over the years.

Once the show is over, we hope that OWN does continue to develop and produce programming like this. It’s a part of what made them what they are! We know that in general there are so many more viewing options and that makes shows like this more challenging; we just don’t want to see a show like this forgotten along the way.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to The Haves and the Have Nots

What do you want to see on The Haves and the Have Nots season 8 episode 16?

How do you imagine that the series is going to end? How much will you miss it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: OWN.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







