Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Who is out for the house?







We have Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 2 coming to TNT this weekend and to the surprise of no one, things are going to be messy. There are external forces bearing down on the Cody family, but then also internal forces, as well.

So who is one of the biggest threats right now? According to a new promo for what’s coming up, it could very well be Pamela Johnson. This woman inherited Smurf’s entire empire following her death; she clearly knew her well over the course of her life, and she may have a particular understanding of how she wants to go about things. What’s one order of business? Kicking the Cody boys to the curb.

Want to watch our review of the Animal Kingdom premiere right now? Then be sure to check that out below! Once you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We have new reviews coming after every episode — you won’t want to miss those…

We don’t exactly think that the Codys are going to be the most willing occupants to leave, so that’s going to be a problem for Pamela. We’d also just be extremely worried for her future if we were her; we wouldn’t exactly be shocked if they tried to kill her at some point.

If there’s one thing that Pamela has going for her, it’s that the Codys are more than likely to try to kill each other by the end of this season. They are all alphas in their own way; they don’t like taking orders, and nor do they like the idea of being seen as less important than someone else. We imagine that there will be scuffles or full-on brawls before things come to a close … and that alliance between J and Pope will fall apart in due time.

To watch the full promo for what’s coming up next this season, be sure to visit the link here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates on the series. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







