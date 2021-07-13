Bridgerton season 2 spoilers: Romance and a whole lot more







We know that we’re going to be waiting a long time still to see a Bridgerton season 2 — just go ahead and be prepared for that now. There’s no reason for Netflix and the production to hurry things along! They know that they already have a big hit on their hands, so what’s the point shoving things forward before they really need to?

Rest assured that when season 2 does arrive, it will be bringing you everything that you loved about season 1 and then some. Think in terms of great romance, dramatic twists, and of course a fantastic setting with beautiful costumes. Quality like this does take time, even if the process of waiting is a little bit frustrating.

Earlier today, Bridgerton season 1 received a flurry of nominations at the Emmys, and that of course led to more conversation about the show’s future! In a new interview with Deadline, showrunner Chris Van Dusen had the following to say to hype up what we’re going to see moving forward:

“I don’t think people are going to be ready … It’s everything people love so much about the first season but more.”

We know that there’s a lot of people out there unhappy that Regé-Jean Page will not be a part of the second season and honestly, we understand. How could you not be? Yet, we do still have some faith that the writers have some cool things planned for the story moving forward and we’re pretty excited to see what some of that is going to look like.

Let’s cross our fingers and hope that some more Bridgerton season 2 previews are going to surface this fall. We don’t think there’s going to be all that much in the way of a rush for news otherwise.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bridgerton season 2?

