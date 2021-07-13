America’s Got Talent: Ray Singleton’s audition, wife’s cancer battle, & Ellen







Tonight on America’s Got Talent you’re going to have a chance to see a powerful singer in Ray Singleton. Meanwhile, you’ll learn a little bit about his past.

If you are an avid viewer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, there’s a chance that you’ve seen Ray and his wife Roslyn before. Their story was documented previously on the daytime hit, as he serenaded her prior to her getting her second surgery on a brain tumor. That performance went viral, and the two eventually made an in-person appearance alongside the host.

According to a report from Billboard, tonight you will have a chance to hear Ray do a cover of Andy Grammer’s “I Am Yours,” and odds are, he’s going to get plenty of praise from the judges for his vocals. He’s a beautiful, soulful singer who we imagine will move a lot of people in the audience. We can go ahead and assume that he’ll get the votes necessary to advance — if now, we’re going to wonder if someone snatched the souls straight out of the judges!

The larger question that we’re left to wonder for the time being is whether or not Ray will make the live shows are go far — we know the field is going to be down pretty dramatically soon, as there is no Judge Cuts this year and the format is changing. After next week’s audition show, we will see AGT take off until after the Olympics — at that point, the full field of performers will be set. (Ironically, there will probably be some acts you don’t even remember — that’s what happens when audition shows air for almost two months.)

If you do want to prepare for Ray’s performance tonight by watching his segment on Ellen, you can do that below. You can also watch his full performance from AGT now!

A touching performance by @Willie_Qool that showed his love for his wife touched our hearts, as well. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5mR7YDpwB4 — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) July 14, 2021

