





While we wait for news on a Yellowstone season 4 premiere date, isn’t it nice to see the crew getting some much-deserved recognition? We certainly like to think so!

In a post on Twitter, the show confirmed today that they have received their first-ever Emmy nomination! To be specific, they got the nomination for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program. When you consider just how many shows there are out there these days, that makes an honor like this all the more spectacular. Congrats to everyone involved!

What makes the production of Yellowstone so ambitious is that they have to construct a ranch that looks and feels authentic, while also uniquely its own. It certainly helps that the show films on an actual ranch, but they still need to build proper sets, find props, and create an environment that is authentic for these particular characters. They also need to add external locations that give you a sense of vastness and open space. Yellowstone is one of the most beautiful shows on all of TV in terms of scenery and they make the most of the natural world around them.

Ultimately, this is a category that we could see Yellowstone getting some love in down the road. Of course, it would also be nice to see the series get some attention around its acting. Typically a big name like Kevin Costner would get a little more praise from awards-show voters, but that has not been the case so far. There’s always still a chance for season 4! New episodes are slated to premiere this fall, and as the show grows in viewership, maybe it will be harder for voters to ignore it.

Big news on the awards circuit: #YellowstoneTV was just nominated for its first-ever Emmy! Congratulations to everyone who works on the show, but special shout out to Taylor Sheridan, Cary White, Yvonne Boudreaux, and Carla Curry for this incredible achievement. pic.twitter.com/GZz2ROQK9k — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) July 13, 2021

