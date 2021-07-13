Blue Bloods season 12 stars react to premiere date news







Earlier this week, the news was announced that Blue Bloods season 12 has an official premiere date! Sure, it’s a tiny bit later than anyone expected, but isn’t it still nice to know at all that the series is coming back? We like to think so!

So leading up to the Friday, October 1 premiere date, why not hear what at least two cast members have to say? If you look below, you can see an exchange from Bridget Moynahan (Erin) and Steven Schirripa (Anthony). These two are huge parts of what makes this show so great, and we like to think of this as a harbinger of great things to come for their characters moving forward! Without Erin and Anthony working together, who would keep the two of them in line? They make each other better, and their friendship offers some necessary lightness in what could otherwise be some serious times.

Most of the cast is still being quiet about the premiere-date news, but that is likely because they are all off trying to get in some last-minute rest and relaxation. Remember that Blue Bloods is going to start production next week, so we imagine that several cast members will be traveling back to New York while pre-production rolls into high gear. The new season has largely a clean slate ahead of it, as the Joe Hill story was wrapped in the finale (though it’s always possible he still returns down the road).

When production does get underway, we imagine that a few more details will start to come out for at least the premiere; more than likely, it will be September before we start to get anything in the way of substantial footage.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12?

