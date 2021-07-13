NCIS season 19: Wilmer Valderrama, cast react to premiere-date news







If you missed the news a little earlier this week, NCIS season 19 now has an official premiere date! Come Monday, September 20, you will have a chance to see the entire cast and crew back, and of course there’s very-much a reason to celebrate with that.

Of course, there are also serious question marks given that this is the first season where Mark Harmon will have a significantly lesser role as Gibbs. While we know he will still appear, there aren’t a lot of details out there insofar as how many episodes he’ll be featured in. There’s also change with the show coming on Mondays nights for the first time.

Following the news of the premiere date coming out, isn’t it nice to hear from some of the show’s cast? If you look below you can see what Wilmer Valderrama (Torres), Brian Dietzen (Palmer), and Diona Reasonover (Kasie) each had to say about new episodes coming — both Wilmer and Brian in particular have some fun with the specific images released by CBS of their characters. These three will all likely need to step up the promotional efforts further this season alongside Sean Murray and Rocky Carroll — with less of Mark Harmon and no Emily Wickersham, it’s going to feel like a very different show! That’s without even mentioning the uncertain status of David McCallum; we assume Ducky will return, but it could be in less episodes than usual.

NCIS season 19 will be starting production over the course of the next several days — with that in mind, we’re looking forward to having more to report behind the scenes!

