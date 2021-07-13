2021 Emmys snubs: Snowfall, James Spader, Tom Ellis, Jane Levy







There were a lot of exciting nominations today for the 2021 Emmys, but to the surprise of no one, there were also big snubs. It happens every year, and this time around is especially unusual. While there were a LOT of great choices for nominations, they also came from a smaller handful of shows! It doesn’t quite feel like there is as much evenness between shows as we’ve seen in the past.

We recognize that everyone is going to have their own opinion on various snubs, but here are some that quickly come to mind.

Snowfall, Damson Idris, and most of the cast – Season 4 was far and away the show’s best, so why didn’t the TV Academy notice?

Justin Hartley, This Is Us – This was an incredibly meaty season for Justin and yet Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan ended up garnering the acting nominations.

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – Her show was canceled, but we thought that she’d still have a great chance at garnering some love for season 2 of the series.

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing – Didn’t this feel like a lock at one point? It did for us.

Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf – A stellar performance in the final season, and still no love here.

James Spader, The Blacklist – It was always a longshot, but Raymond Reddington is one of the signature TV characters of the past decade!

Tom Ellis, Lucifer – Only Tom can make the devil so darn endearing and heartfelt — while also keeping his sense of humor.

Antony Starr, The Boys – Great on the show itself for getting a nomination, but he fundamentally makes Homelander who he is.

William Zabka, Cobra Kai – This is similar to Antony and The Boys — Zabka is far and away the star and the anchoring force of the overall series.

Power Book II: Ghost – In general, the Power universe never gets any love…

What are some of the biggest Emmy snubs in your mind for 2021?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other news… (Photo: Emmys.)

