Good Witch season 7 episode 9 video: Secrets from the amulet







There are a couple of things to know about Good Witch season 7 episode 9, and it starts off with this: We’re close to the series finale. With only two episodes left, you have to imagine that things are going to be moving rather quickly! It has to.

So what is the mystery at the heart of the show right now? Think in terms of the red-haloed moon, and there is one key to properly figuring that out: The amulet. That seems to be a big part of what the upcoming episode entitled “The Search” is all about. For a few little teases, you can find them courtesy of the promo below.

The biggest problem here, clearly, is going to be finding said amulet. It’s not going to be easy! If it was, would there really be an entire episode all around it? If there is a way to learn the truth about the moon, then there may be a way to keep its influence off of the Merriwick family for good. We have to imagine that there are a lot of challenges ahead in this episode for Cassie, Abigail, and Joy — not only that, but they are spilling over onto others in their lives! You can see Sam even mention that Cassie being stressed makes him stressed.

We just hope that there’s a chance to get resolution on this moon story at some point before we get to the end of this season; otherwise, it’s going to feel like a pretty lackluster conclusion. It remains unclear how much the writers knew about this season being potentially the last while they were in the process of working on it. That leaves us with quite the personal pit in our stomach!

