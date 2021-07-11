Good Witch season 7 episode 9 spoilers: The last before series finale







As we prepare now for Good Witch season 7 episode 9 to air on Hallmark Channel next week, there is so much more weight around it. After all, we now know that there are only two episodes left in the series! The show’s sudden cancellation has us shocked, largely because there’s no way of knowing if every loose end will be tied up this time around. We wish that there was a proper “final season” ordered far in advance, but we have to take a deep sigh and move forward. We don’t get the sense that another network is pushing to pick the series up, especially since it was tied into the history of Hallmark for well over a decade.

At least we know that the end of Good Witch season 7 is going to have some big stuff around every corner! Next week’s new episode “The Search” will very-much revolve around that: A massive search for the missing amulet at Grey House. There are huge implications that come with finding it, especially when you think about Cassie, Joy, and Abigail all facing some new-found struggles with their powers.

Below, you can check out the full Good Witch season 7 episode 9 synopsis with some additional insight all about what lies ahead:

The pressure is on when strange things start happening to Cassie (Bell), Abigail (Power) and Joy’s (Barrell) abilities. Cassie deals with a part of her past. One couple sets a wedding date while another makes an unexpected announcement. When Sam (Denton) enlists everyone to help search for the missing amulet at Grey House, surprising truths and secrets are revealed.

While it sounds like there is a good bit of drama coming in the immediate future for these characters, this is a show still about hope. With that in mind, we’ll continue to cross our fingers that everything works out for Cassie and company, and that we have some real reasons to celebrate in the finale.

