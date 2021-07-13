The Bachelorette episode 7 spoilers: The path towards Katie’s hometowns







After tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette, it’s fair to say that the field is a lot smaller moving into episode 7. So many people are gone!

Yet, you could say that this is for the best. Everyone who left wasn’t meant to be with Katie long-term, or at least that’s what she felt. (Hunter and Connor were the big eliminations tonight.) She’s going with what she thinks is right, even if it’s not an easy thing to do.

So now that the journey is moving forward with a smaller group, does that mean that more romance is on the horizon? That seems likely. The promo showed a few more fantastic moments with Justin and Katie, Andrew and Katie, and also Michael — precious Michael!

Hometown dates are right around the corner and with that, the stakes are going to be raised to yet another level. This is the time when you don’t mess around, but will a guy leave before we get there? Some previous previews have suggested there are some problems ahead.

