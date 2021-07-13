The Flash season 7 episode 17 spoilers: What makes Bart Allen stand out?







Coming up on tomorrow night’s The Flash season 7 episode 17, be prepared to see the grand debut of a comic character in Bart Allen!

With that being said, this isn’t going to be the exact same iteration of Bart that you’ve seen in the comics. There are clear differences that will be clear right away, but we understand some of them — the writers wanted to give XS a sibling, and also likely create a character they could use again. We’ll see him through the end this season, and could prove very-much useful in the battle against Godspeed.

So what makes Bart stand out to the man who plays him? Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what Jordan Fisher had to say about the role:

…There are a lot of things I love about Bart, but the thing that makes him most attractive to me in terms of a superhero to play as an actor is the humanity that he has. Another thing I love about him is how cool he knows he is. [Laughs] He knows — it’s not even a question! — that he has the most style of all the speedsters, he’s got the most flair, he’s got the moves, he’s the only one who is parkouring off of stuff…. It’s all fun for Bart. He understands that he has all of these crazy, awesome abilities, and instead of being really calculative with all of it and being cautious and careful, he’s like, “Dude!” [Laughs] His impulsivity, which is obviously where his name comes from, is a strength for him. No one can predict what he’s going to do because he doesn’t even really know! Saying he’s “full of life” is the best way to sum it up. He feels everything in extremes. When he is angry, he is angry. When he is thrilled, he is over the moon. And that is a direct reflection of his heart and his soul.

The thing that sounds great about Bart already is that he is fun — really fun. We’re sure that there is some more emotional moments with the character, but that vivacity is a nice callback to Barry himself. He was never the sort of moody superhero that we’ve seen on a lot of other shows and movies.

Also, remember that tomorrow’s episode is the 150th one of the series: There is reason aplenty to celebrate!

What do you want to see from Bart Allen on The Flash season 7?

