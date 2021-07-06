The Flash season 7 episode 17 spoilers: The two-part finale begins!







Next week on The Flash season 7 episode 17, you are going to see a proper kick-off to the two-part finale event. “Heart of the Matter, Part I” is essential for the Flash versus Godspeed showdown, but there’s also more going on beyond just this. This is the 150th episode of the series, and also a chance to see the show’s version of Bart Allen from the comics. Jordan Fisher is playing that character, and we gotta imagine in advance that there are a lot of exciting things to come from having him around and Nora back for the first time in forever.

Here’s where the challenge lies — trying to find a way to make Godspeed the villain that he deserves to be. The show’s mishandled the character in our mind, and tried too hard to come up with something “different” that in the process, we have no real connection to the character. Hopefully, that can change within the final episodes of the season; if not then, maybe there is more of an opportunity to do so when we get around to season 8.

For a few more details now all about what you can expect, take a look at The Flash season 7 episode 17 synopsis:

XS AND IMPULSE SURPRISE BARRY AND IRIS IN THE 150TH EPISODE OF “THE FLASH” – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) greet their future children, XS (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher), only for a shocking secret to threaten their new familial harmony. Meanwhile, the Godspeed war intensifies and threatens to destroy Central City. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Lauren Barnett (#717). Original airdate 7/13/2021

Given that we do have a season 8 of The Flash coming, we have to think that Central City is still standing at the end of all this. The larger question is what some of the emotional consequences will be. How worried should we be about what the true Godspeed does?

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flash season 7 episode 17?

