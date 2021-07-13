Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan inks new Sony TV deal







For everyone out there who loves Vince Gilligan, today’s latest news is going to be well worth celebrating.

According to a new report from Deadline, the Breaking Bad creator / Better Call Saul co-creator has signed a new four-year deal to remain at Sony Pictures TV. This is the studio that launched the hit Bryan Cranston show, and Gilligan has been there for a solid 15 years already.

In a statement, here is what Vince had to say about staying put in the years to come:

“Recently I was talking to my excellent agents (at ICM Partners,) and they reminded me my current deal was at its end. I pondered my options for maybe twenty seconds, then decided to re-up. It was a no-brainer: Sony is very generous to me, they’ve been a great place to work and I like everybody there, from Tony Vinciquerra, Jeff Frost and Jason Clodfelter on down. Also, having put in fifteen years already, I’m only a decade shy of receiving a gold Walkman.”

This deal will allow Gilligan to continue to work on Better Call Saul, which is currently in production on its sixth and final season. Meanwhile, he will also develop other projects behind the scenes and we’re excited to see some of what’s next there. We know, of course, that there will be some clamoring for something else set within the same universe — but after so much time spent with Saul Goodman and Walter White, we’d understand if he was interested in changing course for a while.

There is no specific premiere date yet for Better Call Saul season 6, but we anticipate that it’s going to be back early on in 2022.

