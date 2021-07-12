Survivor 41 premiere date: Jeff Probst teases ‘monster’ new season







Earlier today, we were absolutely thrilled to see the Survivor 41 premiere date announced — Wednesday, September 22. Not only that, but it’s a full two hours long! After such a long time off the air, we should be all looking forward to getting back into the game again.

To go along with that premiere-date news, why not share a new tease from Jeff Probst himself?

In the video below, the show’s host/executive producer reveals that for this upcoming season, we’re going to see one of the most brutal iterations of the game to date. He notes that having more than a year away allowed the production team to think up new ideas, and we’re going to see a version of the game that looks and feels a little bit different. He relates this version to a monster from a horror movie — either it devours you, or you find a way to devour it instead.

Are we excited about some of this? Sure — it’s Survivor! With that being said, though, it’s worth remembering that not all changes are good. We do miss some of the more simplistic versions of the game, especially when it got around to season 40 and we had fire tokens, advantages, and immunity idols to think about alongside alliances and everything that is going on within the game itself. A great cast can make almost any twist worthwhile, though, so we hope that this was the priority for everyone involved while we waited for things to kick off.

What do you most want to see on Survivor 41 when it eventually premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

Wednesday night is @survivorcbs night on @CBS! We’re back with a MONSTER of a season on September 22nd with a 2hr premiere. RT of you’ll be there! pic.twitter.com/tG421jTPIv — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) July 12, 2021

