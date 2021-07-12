The Bachelorette episode 6 video: Will Katie Thurston send 5 men home?







Tonight’s The Bachelorette episode 6 is coming right around the corner, and it’s looking already like it may be the show’s version of the Red Wedding. How do you explain the latest promo released by ABC?

If you watch it below, you can see that Katie Thurston is looking to send five men home over the course of these two hours. Should that come as a big shock? Probably not. We’re at the point in the season now where the pack needs to be thinned out a little; she has her list of favorites, and also probably her list of people who she knows she won’t end up with at the end of the day.

So who are some of the top contenders? Right now we think Greg, Andrew S., and Blake all have to be at the top of the list for different reasons. They each have strong connections with Katie — even though Blake has spent the smallest amount of time with her, their chemistry was so off the charts that she could easily end up engaged to him. (Michael is somewhere high on the list, but we’re still concerned that he leaves later this season.)

As for who’s going to be in danger, we tend to look in the direction of Hunter and Aaron. In the case of the former, some of the guys seem to collectively have it out for him; meanwhile, Aaron has spent a good portion of his time identifying the guys who are problems in the house. We’ve seen very little of his actual bond with Katie.

Who do you think will be eliminated on The Bachelorette episode 6 tonight?

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Tonight at 8|7c, FIVE surprise exits will leave you 🤯 on a new episode of #TheBachelorette on ABC. pic.twitter.com/5sSif8Q3dT — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 12, 2021

