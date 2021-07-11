The Bachelorette episode 6 spoilers: Is Greg falling for Katie Thurston?







Monday night’s The Bachelorette episode 6 is right around the corner, and there is romance coming for Katie and Greg!

Are these two in a pretty good place in their relationship right now? It’s complicated. Katie told Greg recently that he has “resting sad face,” and we do think in general he is a classic case of someone getting the first one-on-one date and struggling after the fact. In the early going you think that you are this instant favorite and then after that, you have all of this adversity thrown at you. It’s important for you to try to navigate these waters, even if it can prove to be rather difficult at times.

Luckily, a new preview over at Entertainment Tonight suggests that these two are starting to move in a slightly more positive direction. Greg tells Katie that he is falling for, but one of the struggles he has is that she’s really hard to read. This is why he asks her where she’s at — it’s hard to get those moments of unfiltered honesty on this show! Katie does give it to him, and makes it clear that the feeling is mutual.

At this point, it has to be clear that Greg is going really far into the season — he and Andrew S. are two of the clear frontrunners, and you almost have to throw Blake in there already based on what happened on this past episode.

