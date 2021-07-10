The Bachelorette episode 6 spoilers: Katie Thurston challenges the guys







There’s a part of Monday night’s The Bachelorette episode 6 that could feel a little similar to another reality show. In particular, we’re talking about Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle.

Is Katie Thurston about to ban kissing from the rest of her season? Not exactly, and there is no prize money for the team to lose. Yet, it does seem as though there’s a certain kind of “self-care” she is looking to potentially block, at least for one week.

Are you interested in watching our most-recent The Bachelorette episode review? Then why not take a look at what we’ve got below! We discuss the show after every episode, and we’ll be doing the same with Bachelor in Paradise — SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make sure you don’t miss out.

In a sneak peek over at People Magazine, you can see Katie coming up with the idea in a discussion with hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams — it is a test of self-control, and it certainly could alter the mood of some of the guys in the house! They all have a pretty funny reaction to the idea of “holding out,” with Connor B. even suggesting (jokingly?) that it is going to change things in a big way within the house.

Whether or not Katie will really hold the guys to this remains to be seen, but it’s at least going to be a part of this episode. It’s also something that we’re not sure would even be a part of one of the earlier seasons of the show, and it’s evidence of how far the franchise has come when it comes to discussions of sexuality on-screen. Most of this “ban” seems to be lighthearted; what matters the most still are the connections between the men and Katie, and who seems committed to pursuing a long-term future with her.

Related – See another sneak peek for Monday’s new episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette episode 6?

Do you think some of these guys will end up complying to this “request”? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, stay at the site for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







