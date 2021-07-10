The Bachelorette episode 6 video: Katie’s guys go after Hunter







On Monday night’s The Bachelorette episode 6 there will be two special guests in Shea Couleé and Monét X Change — oh, and there will also be drama! The RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars alum will be present for a group date that seems to be all about throwing some shade … and there’s a lot of it coming Hunter’s way.

During this date, the guys accuse Hunter of not being compatible with our leading lady Katie Thurston and also a “try-hard” — they come at him repeatedly but at the end of the preview, Hunter has a chance to retaliate. We don’t really get a chance to see what he says, but it could stir up all sorts of conversation in the house after the fact.

So why are so many guys against Hunter right now? It feels like a lot of it comes down to him spending time with Katie after he got a rose — he’s far from the first guy to do this and he’s competitive. Overly competitive? Absolutely you can make that argument, but he’s also not there to earn their respect or friendship. Katie’s the one who makes the final decision, though she may be taken somewhat aback by how many of her guys view Hunter in a relatively-negative light.

Call them a palm tree because that is some SHADE 🌴 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/G1t6pjr78R — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 9, 2021

