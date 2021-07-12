Power Book III: Raising Kanan renewed for season 2 ahead of premiere







Even though Power Book III: Raising Kanan has yet to officially premiere on Starz, we still have news on what the future holds!

Today, the network made it official that they are bringing the offshoot back for a second season. This comes a matter of days before the series premiere this weekend, and it is a tremendous show of faith that this series will be just as strong commercially as Power Book II: Ghost, which is very much deep into season 2 production.

In a statement confirming the renewal news, here is what Starz President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch had to say:

“One season isn’t enough to tell the coming of age story of Kanan Stark and his mother, Raq, a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature … The anticipation globally for more of the ‘Power’ Universe made it clear that the Kanan story needs to continue.”

We’ve said this before, and we’ll probably continue to say it until Raising Kanan eventually comes out — one of the biggest question marks we have is what makes Kanan’s story significant in the present-day. With Better Call Saul, there is still a small amount of suspense you have since Jimmy McGill is still alive. Kanan Stark is dead — what makes his story significant down the road? What are we going to learn from this show? We’re hoping that a character introduced on this show will play a role elsewhere in the franchise down the road; there’s something so cool and immersive that could come from that.

