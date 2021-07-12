New Amsterdam season 4 filming kicks off, Ryan Eggold confirms







Today marks the New Amsterdam cast and crew celebrating the start of a new chapter; season 4 filming is underway!

In a new post on Instagram, star Ryan Eggold confirmed the news by sharing an image alongside a caption noting that the “first day of school” is here. The cast is back on set after a virus-shortened third season, and the hope is that they can do something closer to a full season this time around. The medical drama is one of the first returning fall shows to be back in production, and they’re going to have a lot of ground to cover story-wise.

We’re not going to beat around the bush here at all: Signs point to Max and Helen’s relationship being at the center of almost everything when season 4 kicks off. The two characters finally got together in the closing minutes of the finale and all evidence suggests that the writers are going to embrace this head-on. There won’t be any dancing around the idea of whether or not the two will get together; we’ll see how they try to make something work here.

With that being said, there will inevitably be challenges — for starters, all of the various medical cases at the hospital could prove to be demanding! There is also workplace dynamic where Max is dating someone on staff while also serving as the medical director; will there be any conflicts of interest? He also is a single dad and that has to be taken into consideration, as well.

New Amsterdam is very much a show about more than Max and Helen. Yet, after spending so much time with the two of them on the back burner, we’re excited for them to get a little bit more of the spotlight moving forward.

