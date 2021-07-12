Evil season 2 spoilers: A look at episode 5 and beyond!







Yes, it’s true that Evil season 2 has been incredibly dark and violent at times — it makes sense when you consider some of the forces at work here.

Along this crazy journey, though, you also have to remember that this show is the work of Robert and Michelle King! Few people out there consistently deliver content that is satirical, thought-provoking, and often fun while keeping a foot firmly rooted in drama. That’s what you will see transpire through the remainder of this second season, as David, Ben, and Kristen look towards new problems in next week’s episode 5 and beyond. We still have more than half the season to go, which leaves the door open for a myriad of possibilities.

Speaking via TVLine, Aasif Mandvi (who plays Ben) had the following to say about setting up the remainder of the season — and also some of the craziness it contains:

We have an episode coming up where David and Ben and Kristen investigate this God helmet that allows them to like have visions of things, and sometimes some people feel like they see God. That’s a great episode. It’s a really interesting episode and it’s really a big mind f—. [Laughs] And in that one, Ben gets to go back to India and visit his dead mother, which is all I’ll say about that. It’s really cleverly done and kind of fun.

When you read this, you can see that the Evil team continues to dip its whole self into the world of religion, taking on stigmas, major questions, and also philosophical issues that no one can really also. Also, they’ll make you go through an emotional meat-grinder. Because you care about these characters, it keeps the stories grounded enough for them to all collectively work.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Evil, including news on a season 3

What do you most want to see when it comes to Evil season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stay at the site for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







