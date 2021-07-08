Evil season 3 renewal confirmed at Paramount+ early into season 2 run

All of a sudden, it feels like the move of Evil from CBS to Paramount+ is totally validated. After all, it has been renewed for a season 3!

We’ll be the first to admit we’re surprised the renewal came this early, but totally thrilled with it. There were serious concerns that season 2 would suffer because of an extremely long layoff following season 1, let alone the move to the streaming service. Yet, this move allows Paramount+ to prove that they are committed to their programming long-term, and that they want viewers to subscribe with some level of confidence. Given that it’s reasonably affordable at just $4.99 for the basic plan, we do think they are moving in the right direction.

What this early renewal means is that, more than likely, there will be a much smaller hiatus between season 2 and season 3. Also, they can cater the new season more exclusively to the streaming service. One of the bigger issues that the writers may have run into for season 2 was not knowing where or even when it was going to air; the plan for a while seemed to be for it to still air on CBS. In the end, we do think that Paramount+ is the better fit, largely because it can be more serialized there and also dive into darker subject matter. This show can be intense, scary, and certainly thought-provoking.

With this show being renewed, it does mean that Paramount+ continues to be very-much in the world of Robert and Michelle King. Remember that the prolific showrunners also still have another long-running show in The Good Fight on the service. Heck, that one has been there since the earlier days of CBS All Access.

