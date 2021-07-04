Evil season 2 episode 4 spoilers: What is Sheryl’s end game?







As we prepare for Evil season 2 episode 4 on Paramount+ next week, we of course have a lot of different things on our mind. What Sheryl is up to is pretty high on the list. There’s obviously a lot of emotion and anger on her end after Leland called off the wedding. We saw that play out in a particularly-bloody way, and that’s before she even went to the therapist in order to better manipulate them.

It’s clear that there is a lot of darkness buried within this character already, but where does it come from? Is some of her power coming from underestimating her, from the feeling that she checks some sort of “normal” box? It feels like executive producers Robert and Michelle King are working deliberately to downplay her power early on; this week’s episode feels like one of the first times you start to see what she’s capable of doing.

In another sign that Sheryl is very important to the season’s endgame, Robert King was very cryptic when it asked by TVInsider how much he could say about her plans:

Not that much, because so much of the season depends on the mystery of where she is, but do know your first instinct of how fun it is to watch her … that goes even to a ballistic place.

So yea … things are going to get nuts for Sheryl before the season wraps up and the writers want to keep it under wraps. How much is she capable of, whether it be murder or psychological terror? It’s something that could play out over time, and her daughter Kristen is someone to watch out for throughout the rest of the season (if you weren’t watching her already). There’s also the question about the demons in her past — and with a show like this, we mean this both in the literal and metaphorical sense.

