The White Lotus episode 2 preview: What lies ahead on HBO series?







After today’s premiere on HBO, it makes a good bit of sense to wonder what is next on The White Lotus episode 2. After all, this is one of the more unique shows that is out there right now! You have a fantastic setting in a tropical resort, and then some brilliant satire as created by Mike White. We almost wonder if his time on Survivor influenced the setting in some shape or form.

This show is going to be funny — there’s no way around that. Yet, it’s also going to be poignant at moments and a real study of human behavior. There’s something quite odd about humanity — no matter where they are, there is always a tendency for them to stress and complain. We have a feeling that we’ll be seeing a good bit of this moving forward through some of the episodes to come.

Below, we’ve got the full The White Lotus episode 2 synopsis with a few more details as to what lies ahead:

A cautiously optimistic Belinda walks a fine line with Tanya; Armond brainstorms ways to deal with Shane; Rachel approaches Nicole for advice; Paula and Olivia lose track of their stash; a revived Mark attempts to connect with Quinn.

Beyond the individual story of The White Lotus, it is of course also our hope that viewers find the show and give it a chance. This is so different, after all, from everything else that HBO has! It’s not some high-concept drama designed to wow you with its effects. Meanwhile, it’s not some prestige crime drama featuring a huge name like Nicole Kidman or Kate Winslet. It’s also not Game of Thrones, but you already knew that.

More than likely, The White Lotus is going to be one of those slow burns, a show that viewers are going to have to discover over time.

